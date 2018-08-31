Good Samaritan Society – Loveland Village earns prestigious five star rating

Cindy Benfield

LOVELAND, Colorado, Aug. 30, 2018 — The Good Samaritan Society – Loveland Village announced earlier this month it earned a five star rating from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The rating system results are released quarterly and rank healthcare providers in quality of patient care and patient satisfaction.

“I get to see the mission fulfilled every day here at Loveland Village, so I know the quality of care and the love in service our employees give,” Cindy Benfield, administrator, said. “I am happy our rating now reflects their hard work. I’m very proud to be part of this incredible team!”

CMS created the Five-Star Quality Rating System to help consumers, their families, and caregivers compare nursing homes more easily and to help identify areas of special interest. The agency features a quality rating system that gives each nursing home a rating of between one and five stars. Nursing homes with five stars are considered to have above average quality facilities and services.

Good Samaritan Society – Loveland Village opened its doors as the Loveland Good Samaritan Retirement Village July 9, 1973 with 60 skilled nursing beds. A few months later, on Oct. 1, 1973, independent senior living apartments were opened. Today, the location offers 104 skilled nursing beds, 64 assisted living units, 106 senior living apartments and 40 twin homes.

