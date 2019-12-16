Gordon McLaughlin Announces Candidacy for District Attorney

Gordon McLaughlin has announced his candidacy for the Office of District Attorney for the 8th Judicial District, comprising Larimer and Jackson Counties. He is committed to keeping the community safe, reforming the criminal justice system, and instituting a pragmatic approach to prosecution.

“My top priority is modernizing the criminal justice system. This means utilizing resources to combat the most serious crimes while providing others the opportunities to seek treatment,” Gordon said in explaining his philosophy.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Gordon is a career prosecutor and currently a Deputy District Attorney in Larimer County. He has served as a Deputy District Attorney in both Eagle and Larimer Counties, filling many roles and trying dozens of cases in Larimer County over the six years that he has called Fort Collins home.

“I’m focused on keeping our communities safe, but criminal justice in Larimer County can no longer be at odds with social justice if we’re serious about addressing criminal behavior,” Gordon said in discussing the need to address mental health, substance abuse, and homelessness as Larimer County’s population grows. “I will lead an office that stops needlessly filling our jails and prisons, but instead addresses the root causes of crime through treatment and other alternatives that reduces recidivism.”

Gordon’s campaign committee has launched a website in support of his candidacy at www.mclaughlinforda.com.

The District Attorney’s office is charged with representing the People of the State of Colorado and Larimer County in the prosecution of criminal matters, and Gordon is committed to building trust among our citizens to ensure that important work is done.