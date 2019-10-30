Got Leaves? Keep Them Out of the Trash and Out of the Street

Fort Collins residents and businesses have many options for handling fallen leaves this time of year.

Leaves are excellent for composting, and residents and farmers also use them for animal bedding and to insulate plants and gardens over the winter. Neighbors can connect through social media networks such as Nextdoor and Facebook to exchange leaves for composting and reuse.

Fallen leaves can also be recycled by local businesses, at the Timberline Recycling Center, or through the Larimer County Landfill Green Waste Program. Residential trash haulers also offer seasonal leaf and yard trimming collection through November for an extra fee. Contact your waste hauler for details.

Reusing, recycling and composting leaves helps the community’s zero-waste and climate action goals by keeping them out of landfills and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Leaves should not be raked or blown onto the street where they can clog storm drains and burning yard waste within city limits is prohibited.

Find more information about the many options for leaf recycling at fcgov.com/leaves