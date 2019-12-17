Got property and title questions?

Getting answers about property and title information just got easier by accessing the Larimer County Assessor’s Office new Frequently Asked Questions web page.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Want to add, remove or change a name on a title? Need to locate your property lines? What should you do if a person named on a title passes away? What are vesting deeds? These and other frequently asked questions are now a click away on any device.

The new web page https://www.larimer.org/assessor/faq/ownership is a tool for Larimer County property owners to get answers to common questions easier and faster instead of contacting the Assessor’s Office or visiting in person. The Assessor’s Office created the page to improve 24/7 online access so Larimer County property owners can get information quickly.

Larimer County Assessor Bob Overbeck also wants Larimer County property owners to know about assistance from the Larimer County Bar Association Pro Bono Program and other resources available to the community, and that they can always contact the Assessor’s Office staff by phone, email or in-person with questions about their property. https://www.larimer.org/assessor