Gov. Polis recognizes May 1 as Decision Day

Gov. Jared Polis issued a proclamation announcing Wednesday, May 1 as Decision Day. Formerly known as College Friday, the statewide campaign celebrates the importance of higher education and encourages Colorado students to reach higher—whether they attend a university, community college, private occupational school, serve as an apprentice or in the military. Read the proclamation.

On Decision Day, Coloradans are encouraged to wear apparel from their alma mater, favorite school, or future program to rally in support of students on their path to postsecondary success. To participate online, supporters can post photos on Twitter and Facebook tagging @CoHigherEd and @CollegeInCOwith #DecisionDayCO.

“Decision Day celebrates our students’ educational aspirations, honoring dignity in all paths,” said Colorado Department of Higher Education Executive Director Dr. Angie Paccione. “High school seniors have spent the last several months researching options, applying to programs and filing the FAFSA. Wearing our gear shows we appreciate their hard work and that we believe in their potential.”

Today, nearly 75 percent of jobs in Colorado require some form of postsecondary education, making Colorado’s demand for college-educated adults among the highest in the nation. Research from the Colorado Workforce Development Council shows that 97 percent of Colorado high growth, in-demand jobs that pay a living wage require education or training beyond high school. Today, only 56.9 percent of Coloradans hold a credential post-high school.

Decision Day encourages participation statewide from schools, businesses, alumni groups, and organizations. Event highlights include the following: