Governor Polis launches The ZTC Challenge

Ready to get involved? Here’s how! WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow If you’re ready to take your open education work to the next level, we encourage you to join our Open Education Ambassadors program! This community of passionate faculty and staff gets together to share ideas and best practices. If you’re just getting started, these training and resources are available to any educator interested in building knowledge and capacity for open education and ZTC: Advanced OE professionals can take the self-paced training course ZTC + Equity + Pathways for Colorado to learn how OER supports equity and guided pathway efforts. The ZTC course will equip you with resources to advance your ZTC and OER efforts. We recommend beginners take the Understanding Open Educational Resources course from the Commonwealth of Learning. Don’t miss our ongoing workshops and training with national experts (facilitated via webinar). See this agenda for a list of current offerings and recently recorded sessions. Join us for Open Education Week 2020 or let us know what you have going on during this awareness and community-building week. And be sure to nominate an outstanding ZTC course, professor, department or OER program by April 30, 2020!