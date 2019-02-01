Governor Polis signs bill to solve remaining challenges for brewers

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is pleased to announce that Governor Polis has signed SB19-011, concerning the conversion of certain fermented malt beverages issued under the “Colorado Beer Code” to malt liquor licenses issued under the “Colorado Liquor Code,” into law. SB19-011 is the first bill to be signed by Governor Polis since being sworn in as Colorado’s 43rd Governor on January 8. The passage of this bipartisan bill will reduce significant complexity and challenges that remain as a result of this year’s change allowing grocery and convenience stores to sell full-strength beer.

“The bill eliminates the need for brewers to hold separate fermented malt beverage licenses for brewing and selling beer at grocery and convenience stores,” said Andres Gil Zaldana, executive director of the Colorado Brewers Guild. “With the bill’s passage, all of our state’s brewers can sell beer at the retailer of their choosing.”

Additionally, SB19-011 eliminates the need to separately brew, store, and distribute beer meant for liquor stores and beer meant for all other stores.

“It would have been physically impossible for our smallest brewers to comply with these requirements,” said Gil Zaldana.

Previously fermented malt beverages and malt liquors were defined similarly for purposes of the “Colorado Beer Code” (beer code) and the “Colorado Liquor Code” (liquor code). However, a person who manufactures, sells at wholesale, or imports both fermented malt beverages and malt liquor would have to obtain a separate license under each code. The passage of this bipartisan bill will reduce significant complexity and challenges that remain as a result of this year’s change allowing grocery and convenience stores to sell full-strength beer.

Prime sponsors of this bill include Senator Williams, Senator Tate, House Majority Leader Garnett, and Representative McKean. Patrick Maroney, Director of the Liquor Enforcement Division, worked closely with the Colorado Brewers Guild to draft the bill. The Colorado Brewers Guild would like to thank Governor Polis, the prime sponsors of SB19-011, and Director Maroney for their support in passing SB19-011 into law.

The Colorado Brewers Guild is a non-profit trade association representing Colorado craft breweries and brewpubs. CBG is dedicated to the improvement of business conditions and is an advocate for its members. CBG sponsors a variety of beer events each year designed to increase the awareness and appreciation of Colorado-brewed beer. Board members include: Brian O’Connell (Renegade Brewing Company), Matt Cutter (Upslope Brewing Company), Mike Bristol (Bristol Brewing Company), Tim Myers (Strange Craft Beer Company), Mike Lawinski (FATE Brewing), Dave Bergen (Joyride Brewing), Tommy Bibliowicz (4 Noses Brewing), Justin Baccary (Station 26 Brewing Co.), Chris Labbe (Periodic Brewing), Dave Cole (Epic Brewing Company), and Carol Cochran (Horse & Dragon Brewing Company). For more information about the Guild, visit www.coloradobeer.org.