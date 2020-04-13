Graduate Students Start Nonprofit Delivery Network for Immunocompromised

Three CSU MBA students have started the Fort Collins Delivery Network – a neighbor to neighbor nonprofit organization that provides free supply delivery services for anyone who feels uncomfortable leaving their home during the COVID-19 crisis. Anybody in the city of Fort Collins in need of delivery can order on their website at www. fortcollinsdeliverynetwork.org, and they’ll be connected with a volunteer by the end of the day. So far, all orders have been delivered within 24 hours.

The group only just got started a couple of weeks ago, but they’ve already incorporated as a nonprofit and registered as a charitable organization through the secretary of state.

Volunteers are able to front the cost of supplies (groceries, prescription medications, drug store supplies, etc.) up to $150, and recipients pay them back using cash sharing apps or a check upon delivery.

All volunteers are healthy and free of any coronavirus symptoms. They also follow strict safety precautions such as washing their hands before and after entering a store (or using gloves when possible) and wearing masks. They also never have physical contact with their order recipient, leaving supplies on their front door to be picked up after they’ve gone.

Recognizing the need for financial assistance, the group has also started collecting donations that will almost entirely be used for subsidizing orders for those who can’t afford to pay full price. Any donations left over after the pandemic will be donated to the Food Bank for Larimer County.

The network is currently in need of help spreading the word to those in need, donations, and more delivery volunteers.

“We’re just a group of full-time grad students doing our best to help out during this crisis,” said co-founder Emma McKay. “Who knows where it will lead, but right now, we’re just focused on helping as many people through these tough times as we can.”