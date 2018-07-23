Grand Marshal Announced for the 2018 Larimer County Fair Parade

MIKE BOSCHERT, Marketing Manager, Budweiser Events Center

LONG-TIME MEMBER OF 4-H, LOREN BROAD, HONORED FOR HIS COMMITMENT TO THE ANNUAL COUNTY FAIR

Loveland, CO – Loren Broad has been announced as the 2018 Parade Grand Marshal for the Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo. Loren made his profession as a farmer in Larimer County for over 30 years. He has also volunteered at the Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo for 30 years in various roles and was a member of 4-H for over 25 years.

Loren’s involvement with the Larimer County Fair & PRCA rodeo includes being a judge for both the Larimer County Fair Mule Show and Draft Horse Show. He has also been available throughout the years to assist shuttling guests and exhibitors around the fairgrounds.

“Loren has distinguished himself by providing many years to 4-H as well as being the volunteer’s volunteer,” said Gary Sampson, Parade Chair. “For years he has brought his camper to the Fairgrounds and makes himself available to help wherever he is needed. Many fair-goers have had the pleasure of riding in a guest cart driven by Loren. The Fair Board is very appreciative of all he has done to support the Larimer County Fair helping to make it the premier county fair in Colorado.”

The parade runs along Railroad Avenue in downtown Loveland on Saturday, July 28 at 9:30 a.m. For more information visit LarimerCountyFair.org.

The 2018 Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo, held at The Ranch Events Complex August 3-7 will have entertainment for guests of all ages to enjoy. Events at this year’s Fair include rides from Carnival Americana, Agfinity Fireworks Display, Poudre Valley REA Canine Stars, Gnarly Barley Brew Festival presented by Shock Top on August 4 and the PRCA Rodeo presented by Pedersen Toyota and brought to you by Anchor Roofing on August 5-7. There is also live music, specialty shows, vendors and exhibits. To kick off the 2018 Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo, the annual parade will be held in downtown Loveland on Saturday, July 28 and the 4-H Junior Livestock Sale caps off the Fair on August 8. For a complete schedule of events and other pertinent Fair information, visit LarimerCountyFair.org.

About The Ranch, Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex

The Ranch, Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex, located in Loveland, Colorado, opened in 2003 and is owned and operated by Larimer County. The Ranch consists of the Budweiser Events Center, the Ranch-Way Feeds Indoor Arena and Livestock Pavilions, the First National Bank Exhibition Halls, and the Thomas M. McKee 4-H Youth & Community Building. The Ranch hosts more than 2,000 events annually and is home to the Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo. For more information, visit www.TREventComplex.com.