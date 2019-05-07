Grand Opening: Boys & Girls Club in Wellington Gets New Home

The Boys & Girls Club in Wellington is getting a new home, just in time for summer programming. The new Club, to be named Sage Homes Boys & Girls Club of Wellington, is located at 8445 3rd Street, and will have its grand opening and open house on Friday, May 31, from 2:30-5 p.m. Community members and supporters are invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony starting around 3:30 p.m.

“We are thrilled about the opening of this new site! The additional space is going to help us serve hundreds of youth and families in Wellington,” said Kaycee Headrick, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County. “We cannot thank the gracious individuals, businesses, and foundations enough for making this dream turn into a reality for the kids in Wellington. We hope to see everyone at the event.”

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

The new Club site, formerly the Wellington Community Church Education building, is a 10,000-square foot facility and will feature a gym, cafeteria area, and dedicated rooms for art, technology, teen programming, and more. With the new facility, the Boys & Girls Club in Wellington will be able to move from their current 2,000-square foot repurposed park shelter into this larger space, allowing them to serve more than 100 youth per day.

This expansion is made possible thanks to the generosity of Sage Homes LLC, additional generous donors and large capital grants from the Bohemian Foundation, Adolph Coors Foundation, El Pomar Foundation, Gates Family Foundation, and the Fort Collins Community Fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado.