Great Plates of Downtown Presented by The Eye Center of Northern Colorado set a new record

The Downtown Business Association, the Food Bank for Larimer County, the Eye Center for Northern Colorado and the 35 participating downtown Fort Collins restaurants are thrilled to announce the donation total for 2019’s Great Plates of Downtown presented by The Eye Center of Northern Colorado. The 2019 event raised $111,777.58 for the Food Bank for Larimer County.

“Great Plates truly represents what makes this community so special,” said Food Bank for Larimer County CEO Amy Pezzani. “The generosity of the restaurants that participate in Great Plates is matched by the kindness of the many diners who give to the Food Bank and make this such a fantastic event.”

Great Plates of Downtown Fort Collins is an annual regional dining promotion with a local focus. Each year at the beginning of March, this two-week-long celebration of restaurants and eateries showcases Downtown’s culinary culture and serves as a legitimate community fundraiser, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the Food Bank for Larimer County. From March 1st – 14th, thirty-five downtown restaurants invited the community to enjoy limited-time-only $25 dinner specials. After the meal, each of the restaurant’s staffs asks diners to consider making a donation to benefit the Food Bank.

Over the last 14 years, Great Plates of Downtown has raised $647,637, allowing the Food Bank to provide more than $3.2 million worth of food. Last year, the Food Bank for Larimer County distributed 8.6 million pounds of food – enough food for 7.2 million meals. For every $1 donated, the Food Bank can provide $5 worth of food.

Through the years, Great Plates of Downtown has grown substantially. Each year, more restaurants join the festivities and more money is raised for the Food Bank for Larimer County. The first year saw merely $7,700 raised, while 2017 saw a record-breaking result of over $110,000. The results are below:

2008: $7,360 2009: $19,000 2010: $14,000 2011: $14,400 2012: $15,000 2013: $35,000 2014: $53,000 2015: $80,000 2016: $82,000 2017: $110,000 2018: $106,000 2019: $111,777

“Being in the hospitality and restaurant industry, food has always been a very big focus and passion in my life,” said Ty Fulcher, owner of Social and Union Bar & Soda Fountain. “Knowing that there are people in our community who struggle to be able to attain necessary food is heartbreaking. For that reason, our businesses have always been huge supporters of the Food Bank and their mission.”

Top 5 performing restaurants

This year’s top 5 performing restaurants included Social, Melting Pot, RARE Italian, CooperSmith’s, and Rodizio Grill.

Additional thanks goes to all of the 2019 Great Plates Participants:

Austin’s American Grill Beau Jo’s Colorado Style Pizza Blue Agave Grill CooperSmith’s Pub & Brewing CopperMuse Distillery The Emporium Kitchen and Wine Market Elliot’s Martini Bar Fish Restaurant and Market Ginger & Baker Illegal Pete’s Jax Fish House Jay’s Bistro

The Kitchen LuLu Asian Bistro The Melting Pot Metro Urban Food & Booze Pour Brothers Community Tavern RARE Italian The Regional Restaurant 415 Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant The Reserve at Old Elk Rodizio Grill Slyce Pizza Social Sonny Lubick Steakhouse Spoons, Soups Salads & Sandwiches The Still Whiskey Steaks Stuft Burger Bar Taj Mahal Tasty Harmony Tropical Smoothie Café Union Bar & Soda Fountain Vatos Tacos & Tequila Welsh Rabbit Bistro

Additional Participants Ben & Jerry’s Walrus Ice Cream Kilwins Fort Collins

The Downtown Business Association and Food Bank for Larimer County would like to thank this year’s Great Plates of Downtown presenting sponsor, The Eye Center for Northern Colorado. The DBA would also like to thank our annual sponsors, High Country Beverage, First National Bank, Odell Brewing, Dellenbach Motors, Xfinity, Colorado State University, and The Eye Center of Northern Colorado.

The Downtown Fort Collins Business Association (DBA), a non-profit corporation, is organized to assist in the promotion, development and improvement of the Downtown Area of Fort Collins, Colorado. Its mission is to “Advance the vitality, vibrancy, and prosperity of Downtown, the heart of Fort Collins,” with the vision that Downtown Fort Collins will be recognized as a premier destination and respected as one of the most prosperous and vital business districts in Colorado. The DBA represents more than 200 members and produces community-favorite events and promotions such as the Colorado Brewers’ Festival, Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest, Great Plates of Downtown, Tiny Tot Halloween, the Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony, St. Patrick’s Day Festivities and dozens of other events.

For more information on the Food Bank for Larimer County, visit www.foodbanklarimer.org.