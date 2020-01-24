Greeley and Fort Collins Rank in Top 10 For Best Midsize Cities for Veterinarians

Advisor Smith has ranked two cities in Northern Colorado to be among the top 10 in the United States Mid-Size Cities for Veterinarians.

According to a recent study by the American Pet Products Association, published by Advisor Smith, people are spending more money on their pets than ever before. Total consumer spending on pet medications, food, services and veterinary care reach a record $72.56 billion in 2018.

Advisory Smith conducted the survey in 264 U.S. Cities for veterinaries to pursue their careers in.

In the Midsize city Category, Fort Collins ranked 4th and and Greeley ranked 6th.

1. Lubbock, TX

2. College Station, TX

3. Auburn, AL

4. Fort Collins, CO

5. East Stroudsburg, PA

6. Greeley, CO

7. Athens, GA

8. Grand Junction, CO

9. Wilmington, NC

10. Kingsport, TN

Fort Collins ranked #9 overall in the study of 264 cities, with Greeley at number #14, Grand Junction #16, and Boulder #62.

The published report also noted the annual average salary for veterinarians in the U.S. in 2018 was $101,240.

To view the report: https://advisorsmith.com/data/ best-cities-for-veterinarians/