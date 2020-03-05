Greeley Ice Haus Hosts Division Playoffs and Thorne Cup Finals Beginning March 31

The Northern Colorado Eagles will host and compete in the 2020 Western States Hockey League (WSHL) Thorne Cup National Championships on their home ice at the Greeley Ice Haus. This year’s playoffs feature four divisional champions, a wild card team, and host team, making up the six teams that will compete in the event. The schedule includes a practice day on Monday, March 30 at 10 am for the Eagles and three primetime games at 7 pm on March 31, April 1 & April 2.

Playoffs will be a Round Robin format with 3 games held each day March 31-April 2, with Game #1 of Semi-Finals scheduled on Friday, April 3 at 3:15 pm and Game #2 at 7 pm. The final two teams will battle it out on Saturday, April 4 at 2 pm for the Thorne Cup National Championship Game and title. View the full schedule online at http://www.wshl.org/2020- thorne–cup–finals.

The Northern Colorado Eagles are sure to be a contender to watch in these playoff games. Last year they made it to the Midwest Division Semifinals but had a disappointing loss. The Eagles have come a long way, however, over the past six seasons as a Junior ‘A’ franchise, placing in third place or higher in the Mountain Division each year. Junior Hockey is a competitive option for athletes just below the collegiate level. Most players are 16-21 years old, have unique backgrounds, come from all over the country, as well as Canada, Europe, and Asia to play on a team, and often live with ‘billet’ or host families during their season.

All visitors with a Colorado Driver’s License can purchase discounted Eagles game tickets at the door for just $15 for the Thorne Cup games. Regular season tickets are less. For more information about this event, call 970-350-9402 or visit GreeleyIceHaus.com. The Greeley Ice Haus is located at 900 8th Avenue in historic downtown Greeley.