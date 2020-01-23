Greeley offers 2020 Landscape Lecture Series

By Greeley Water and Sewer
A big part of your household water is used to grow and properly maintain your lawn and landscape. Greeley is offering a Landscape Lecture series to the community. The classes and workshops are free; however, RSVPs are required to ensure that we have enough seats and materials.
Help NFN Grow
Landscape Lectures are scheduled on the 3rd Wednesday of the month from January through June and September through October.
RSVP at: http://greeleygov.com
Greeley Water and Sewer
1001 11th Ave, 2nd Floor
Greeley, CO 80631
Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm
970-350-9811 tel
970-350-9805 fax
water@greeleygov.com
Be the first to comment