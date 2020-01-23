Greeley offers 2020 Landscape Lecture Series

By Greeley Water and Sewer

A big part of your household water is used to grow and properly maintain your lawn and landscape. Greeley is offering a Landscape Lecture series to the community. The classes and workshops are free; however, RSVPs are required to ensure that we have enough seats and materials.

Landscape Lectures are scheduled on the 3rd Wednesday of the month from January through June and September through October.

RSVP at: http://greeleygov.com

Greeley Water and Sewer

1001 11th Ave, 2nd Floor

Greeley, CO 80631

Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm

970-350-9811 tel

970-350-9805 fax

water@greeleygov.com