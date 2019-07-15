Greeley Old Time Farm Show

By Rebecca Colvin

boudica60ad@gmail.com

This July in Colorado, the public is invited to celebrate agricultural history in action.Visitors can enjoy viewing a priceless collection of amazing antique tractors, implements, and engines on display at the Greeley Old Time Farm Show on July 19, 20 and 21st, 2019, from 9 am to 5 pm each day.

Got something old, rare, restored or rusty? Bring it by to display, no charge.

The Longs Peak Tractor Club will be bringing many of their old rare collections for the public to admire.

Schedule of activities include:

Set up by Friday, July 19th, 9 am-5 pm – Open to the public

Saturday, July 20th, 9 am -5 pm – Open to the Public

The main day, not to miss. Activities include a sanctioned garden tractor pull, antique equipment demonstrations, mule farming, a wheat harvest, straw baling, antique sawmill operation, blacksmithing, a parade of power, and rides. Fun for all ages.

FREE admission.

An auction and food fundraiser include steaks, burgers and more.

Saturday will be the best day to see all thrashing, pulling and mules. The mule club will be working the fields with their teams, there on Saturday only. Check this art out before it’s lost. They’ll be plowing the field and harvesting wheat the old fashioned way before tractors were invented.

The stationary engine club will be there, doing small engine displays.

The Colorado Tractor Pull Association is sponsoring a sanctioned Garden Tractor Pull on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 from 10 am to 3 pm.

9-10am: Threshing machine demonstration

10:30-11:30am: Corn sheller demonstration

12 pm: Parade of power, review and live demonstrations!

Sunday, July 21st, 9 am – 5 pm – Open to the public, demonstrations continue. Last chance to admire the collection of old restored and rusty antique tractors, hit and miss engines, trucks, cars and garden tractors on display. More food available to keep you satisfied . Wrapping up and tearing down.

Hosted by the Greeley RV Park and Campground located at:

810 East 28 Street, Greeley, Colorado, 80631

FB Event: https://www.facebook. com/events/803226623387949/

Like and follow their Facebook page, and visit

www.greeleyoldtimefarmshow.com for more information.

For questions, please contact Marlin Ness at 970-302-0929, or email contact@ greeleyoldtimefarmshow.com

