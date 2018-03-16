Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra Performs The Magic of Music: A Family Concert

Alyson Agemy

Featuring special guest conductor Ahmed Stipanovic

Greeley, CO, March 12, 2018 — The Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra, a professional symphony orchestra, performing in Greeley, CO since 1911, is pleased to announce The Magic of Music: A Family Concert on Friday, March 23rd at 6 pm at the Union Colony Civic Center.

The Magic of Music is poised with an exceptional lineup of fan favorites. The magic-themed concert showcases selections from famous works with magical connotations. Mozart’s The Magic Flute Overture, Wagner’s Magic Fire Music from The Valkyrie, and movements from Holst’s The Planets are featured, concluding with the ever-popular Harry Potter Suite by John Williams.

That night, the Greeley Philharmonic will share the podium with special guest conductor Ahmed Stipanovic, a 2nd grader from Range View Elementary School, who has been recently diagnosed with stage-four Rhabdomyosarcoma. Ahmed’s favorite class is music, and he is excited to share the stage with Maestro Cortese and the GPO.

Arrive early to experience an Instrument Petting Zoo provided by the staff of Flourish Music Academy. Professional instructors will be on hand to provide patrons of any age with a miniature music lesson in any woodwind, brass, or string instrument.

General Admission tickets are available at ucstars.com or by calling the UCCC Box Office at 356-5000. Group rates are available for families or groups of 4 or more.

The Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra is currently in its 107th season. The GPOA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission statement “Inspiring and enriching our community through symphonic music.”