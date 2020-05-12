Greeley Stampede Foundation Scholarship Recipients Announced

Each year the Greeley Stampede Foundation awards scholarships to Northern Colorado high school seniors to support our community and students pursuing higher education. Since the Foundation began the program, more than $520,000 in scholarships have been awarded.

Recipients were selected based on their outstanding academic results, school involvement, leadership in the community, and plans to further their education. The selected 2020 Greeley Stampede Foundation High School Academic Scholarship recipients represent 11 Weld County High Schools with each student receiving $2,500. The Foundation Board is proud to help these community-minded students build a bright future for themselves and, as a result, our community.

For the sixth year, one college-level rodeo scholarship was awarded based on academic results and a competitive level with the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. The 2020 recipient is Kelsey Story who attends Colorado State University and is pursuing a dual major in Equine Science and Agriculture Business.

Also recognized by the Foundation with a scholarship, is 2020 Miss Rodeo Colorado, Hailey Frederiksen. As Miss Rodeo Colorado, Hailey has dedicated herself to represent the state of Colorado, the sport of rodeo and the Greeley Stampede as the home rodeo of the Miss Rodeo Colorado Pageant.

The 2020 recipients include:

Mikyla Bowen

Northridge High School Kathryn Broderius

Greeley West High School Loralei Carroll

Prairie High School Kailee Chambers

Roosevelt High School Alaina Endreson

Briggsdale Undivided High School Matea Floryance

Eaton High School Abigail Granrud

Frontier Academy Awna Hirsch

Windsor High School Alexa Kopren

Windsor High School Meagan Lorance

Frontier Academy Georgina Magana Orantes

Greeley West High School Evan Messmer

Eaton High School Indigo Parlin

Greeley Central High School Rodrigo Perez-Campos Jr

Greeley West High School Maya Potter

University High School Emalee Roth

Platte Valley High School Everet Slaughenhaupt

Eaton High School Nolan Steckel

Northridge High School Shelby Tveten

Roosevelt High School Caitlyn Walker

Eaton High School Emma Younger

Windsor High School Hailey Frederiksen

CSU

Miss Rodeo Colorado

Foundation Scholarship Kelsey Story

CSU

Rodeo Scholarship

From everyone at the Greeley Stampede and the Stampede Foundation, we congratulate the recipients of the 2020 Academic Scholarship.