Greeley Stampede Foundation Scholarship Recipients Announced

May 12, 2020
Each year the Greeley Stampede Foundation awards scholarships to Northern Colorado high school seniors to support our community and students pursuing higher education. Since the Foundation began the program, more than $520,000 in scholarships have been awarded.

Recipients were selected based on their outstanding academic results, school involvement, leadership in the community, and plans to further their education. The selected 2020 Greeley Stampede Foundation High School Academic Scholarship recipients represent 11 Weld County High Schools with each student receiving $2,500. The Foundation Board is proud to help these community-minded students build a bright future for themselves and, as a result, our community.

For the sixth year, one college-level rodeo scholarship was awarded based on academic results and a competitive level with the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. The 2020 recipient is Kelsey Story who attends Colorado State University and is pursuing a dual major in Equine Science and Agriculture Business.

Also recognized by the Foundation with a scholarship, is 2020 Miss Rodeo Colorado, Hailey Frederiksen. As Miss Rodeo Colorado, Hailey has dedicated herself to represent the state of Colorado, the sport of rodeo and the Greeley Stampede as the home rodeo of the Miss Rodeo Colorado Pageant.

The 2020 recipients include:

Mikyla Bowen
Northridge High School		 Kathryn Broderius
Greeley West High School

 

 Loralei Carroll
Prairie High School		 Kailee Chambers
Roosevelt  High School

 
Alaina Endreson
Briggsdale Undivided High School		 Matea Floryance
Eaton High School

 

 Abigail Granrud
Frontier Academy

 

 Awna Hirsch
Windsor High School

 
Alexa Kopren
Windsor High School		 Meagan Lorance
Frontier Academy		 Georgina Magana Orantes
Greeley West High School		 Evan Messmer
Eaton High School

 
Indigo Parlin
Greeley Central High School

 

 Rodrigo Perez-Campos Jr
Greeley West High School

 

 

 Maya Potter
University High School		 Emalee Roth
Platte Valley  High School
Everet Slaughenhaupt
Eaton High School		 Nolan Steckel
Northridge High School

 

 Shelby Tveten
Roosevelt High School		 Caitlyn Walker
Eaton High School

 
Emma Younger
Windsor High School		 Hailey Frederiksen
CSU
Miss Rodeo Colorado
Foundation Scholarship		 Kelsey Story
CSU
Rodeo Scholarship

 

  

From everyone at the Greeley Stampede and the Stampede Foundation, we congratulate the recipients of the 2020 Academic Scholarship.

ABOUT THE GREELEY STAMPEDE: The Greeley Stampede, a 501(c)4 nonprofit corporation, is Colorado’s premiere summer western celebration. This longstanding event has grown in diversity and popularity since its inception and has provided music and rodeo entertainment to hundreds of thousands of people every summer. The Stampede was inducted in the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2014 and the event was named 2015 Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) Mountain States Large Rodeo of the Year. For more information about the Greeley Stampede visit www.greeleystampede.org.

