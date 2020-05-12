Greeley Stampede Foundation Scholarship Recipients Announced

Each year the Greeley Stampede Foundation awards scholarships to Northern Colorado high school seniors to support our community and students pursuing higher education. Since the Foundation began the program, more than $520,000 in scholarships have been awarded.
Recipients were selected based on their outstanding academic results, school involvement, leadership in the community, and plans to further their education. The selected 2020 Greeley Stampede Foundation High School Academic Scholarship recipients represent 11 Weld County High Schools with each student receiving $2,500. The Foundation Board is proud to help these community-minded students build a bright future for themselves and, as a result, our community.
For the sixth year, one college-level rodeo scholarship was awarded based on academic results and a competitive level with the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. The 2020 recipient is Kelsey Story who attends Colorado State University and is pursuing a dual major in Equine Science and Agriculture Business.
Also recognized by the Foundation with a scholarship, is 2020 Miss Rodeo Colorado, Hailey Frederiksen. As Miss Rodeo Colorado, Hailey has dedicated herself to represent the state of Colorado, the sport of rodeo and the Greeley Stampede as the home rodeo of the Miss Rodeo Colorado Pageant.
The 2020 recipients include:
|Mikyla Bowen
Northridge High School
|Kathryn Broderius
Greeley West High School
|Loralei Carroll
Prairie High School
|Kailee Chambers
Roosevelt High School
|Alaina Endreson
Briggsdale Undivided High School
|Matea Floryance
Eaton High School
|Abigail Granrud
Frontier Academy
|Awna Hirsch
Windsor High School
|Alexa Kopren
Windsor High School
|Meagan Lorance
Frontier Academy
|Georgina Magana Orantes
Greeley West High School
|Evan Messmer
Eaton High School
|Indigo Parlin
Greeley Central High School
|Rodrigo Perez-Campos Jr
Greeley West High School
|Maya Potter
University High School
|Emalee Roth
Platte Valley High School
|Everet Slaughenhaupt
Eaton High School
|Nolan Steckel
Northridge High School
|Shelby Tveten
Roosevelt High School
|Caitlyn Walker
Eaton High School
|Emma Younger
Windsor High School
|Hailey Frederiksen
CSU
Miss Rodeo Colorado
Foundation Scholarship
|Kelsey Story
CSU
Rodeo Scholarship
From everyone at the Greeley Stampede and the Stampede Foundation, we congratulate the recipients of the 2020 Academic Scholarship.
ABOUT THE GREELEY STAMPEDE: The Greeley Stampede, a 501(c)4 nonprofit corporation, is Colorado’s premiere summer western celebration. This longstanding event has grown in diversity and popularity since its inception and has provided music and rodeo entertainment to hundreds of thousands of people every summer. The Stampede was inducted in the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2014 and the event was named 2015 Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) Mountain States Large Rodeo of the Year. For more information about the Greeley Stampede visit www.greeleystampede.org.
