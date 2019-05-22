GREELEY STAMPEDE FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS ANNOUNCED

Over 80 applications were submitted from students across Weld County high schools for a chance to be considered for a Greeley Stampede Foundation scholarship.

They selected recipients based on their outstanding academic results, school involvement, leadership in the community, and plans to further their education. The selected 2019 Greeley Stampede Foundation High School Academic Scholarship recipients represent 14 Weld County High Schools. The Foundation Board is proud to help these community-minded students build a bright future for themselves and, as a result, our community.

For the fifth year, one college-level rodeo scholarship was awarded based on academic results and competitive level with the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. The 2019 recipient is Soultana Liberatore who attends Colorado State University and is pursuing a dual major in Health and Exercise Science.

Also, to support the young lady who dedicates herself to represent the state of Colorado and the Greeley Stampede as the home rodeo of the Miss Colorado Pageant across the nation, 2019 Miss Rodeo Colorado, Kellie Stockton, has been awarded a Foundation scholarship.

Over $57,000 will be awarded to students for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The 2019 recipients include:

Niko Antuna

Northridge High School Megan Battleson

Greeley West High

Kathryn Canterbury

Greeley Central HighAlijah Cortez

Northridge High School

Kaylee Davis

Roosevelt High School

Ana Delgado

Windsor High School

Jasmine DeMeyer

Greeley West High

Dafnee Flores

Greeley West High

Mazlyn Freier

Greeley Central HighKayla Garza

Valley High SchoolSydnee Glassier

Windsor High SchoolIzel Guzman

Greeley Central High

Taylor Henderson

Greeley Central High

Brooklyn Johnson

Northridge High School

Walter Jordan

Prairie High SchoolClay Kinnison

Pawnee High SchoolDevin Littlefield

Prairie High School

Peyton Meyer

Frontier Academy

Maddison Miller

Frontier AcademyEvelyn Moyer

Windsor High School

Jordyn Nelson

Briggsdale UndividedAlfredo Ochoa Hernandez

Greeley Central High

Angelica Orozco

Eaton High SchoolDayana Pena

Eaton High School

Jasalyn Reyes

Greeley Central High

Anna Rutledge

Greeley Central High

Joanna Santibanez

Fort Lupton High SchoolLois Sheaffer

Northridge High School

Laramie Woods

Highland High School

Annika Zenk

Platte Valley

Kellie Stockton

CSU Pueblo

Miss Rodeo Colorado

Foundation ScholarshipSoultana Liberatore

CSU

Rodeo Scholarship

Join these Stampede events to support the scholarship recipients and Greeley Stampede Foundation.

KICKOFF LUNCHEON Presented by Great Western Bank

Have lunch with us May 31st at 11:30 for the Greeley Stampede Kickoff Luncheon as we recognize the 2019 scholarship recipients. Tickets are available until Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at noon. Individual tickets to the luncheon are $5 and tables of eight are available for $40. Includes lunch and presentation.

BIG BUCKLE BALL Presented by Great Western Bank

Enjoy a night of western hospitality at the Big Buckle Ball on June 22nd to help support the Greeley Stampede Foundation and the scholarship program. Tickets for the Big Buckle Ball are $35 for an individual or $250 for a table of eight. Tickets include dinner, beverages and live entertainment by the Tyler Walker Band and an artist demonstration by Cody Kuehl. Games, silent and live auctions are also featured. Tickets must be purchased before June 14th at 4 pm.

Tickets for the Kickoff Luncheon and Big Buckle Ball events can be purchased through the Stampede ticket office at 600 N 14th Ave in Greeley or call 970-356-7787.

The Stampede Foundation is a non-profit organization formed to support continuing education for Weld County students. Since beginning the program, the Stampede Foundation has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships.

The Foundation works with the Greeley Stampede to produce events and programs that benefit the Stampede Foundation including the Stampede Western Art Show, Big Buckle Ball, and Golf Tournament.