GREELEY STAMPEDE FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS ANNOUNCED

May 22, 2019 Cynthia Wilson Business & Education 0

Over 80 applications were submitted from students across Weld County high schools for a chance to be considered for a Greeley Stampede Foundation scholarship.

They selected recipients based on their outstanding academic results, school involvement, leadership in the community, and plans to further their education. The selected 2019 Greeley Stampede Foundation High School Academic Scholarship recipients represent 14 Weld County High Schools. The Foundation Board is proud to help these community-minded students build a bright future for themselves and, as a result, our community.

For the fifth year, one college-level rodeo scholarship was awarded based on academic results and competitive level with the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. The 2019 recipient is Soultana Liberatore who attends Colorado State University and is pursuing a dual major in Health and Exercise Science.

Also, to support the young lady who dedicates herself to represent the state of Colorado and the Greeley Stampede as the home rodeo of the Miss Colorado Pageant across the nation, 2019 Miss Rodeo Colorado, Kellie Stockton, has been awarded a Foundation scholarship.

Over $57,000 will be awarded to students for the 2019-2020 academic year.

 

The 2019 recipients include:

Niko Antuna
Northridge High School		 Megan Battleson
Greeley West High

Kathryn Canterbury
Greeley Central HighAlijah Cortez
Northridge High School

 Kaylee Davis
Roosevelt High School

 Ana Delgado
Windsor High School

 Jasmine DeMeyer
Greeley West High

 Dafnee Flores
Greeley West High

 Mazlyn Freier
Greeley Central HighKayla Garza
Valley High SchoolSydnee Glassier
Windsor High SchoolIzel Guzman
Greeley Central High

 Taylor Henderson
Greeley Central High

Brooklyn Johnson
Northridge High School

 

Walter Jordan
Prairie High SchoolClay Kinnison
Pawnee High SchoolDevin Littlefield
Prairie High School

Peyton Meyer

Frontier Academy

 

Maddison Miller
Frontier AcademyEvelyn Moyer
Windsor High School

 

Jordyn Nelson
Briggsdale UndividedAlfredo Ochoa Hernandez
Greeley Central High

 Angelica Orozco
Eaton High SchoolDayana Pena
Eaton High School

 Jasalyn Reyes
Greeley Central High

 Anna Rutledge
Greeley Central High

 Joanna Santibanez
Fort Lupton High SchoolLois Sheaffer
Northridge High School

 Laramie Woods
Highland High School

 Annika Zenk
Platte Valley

 Kellie Stockton
CSU Pueblo

Miss Rodeo Colorado

Foundation ScholarshipSoultana Liberatore
CSU

Rodeo Scholarship

 

Join these Stampede events to support the scholarship recipients and Greeley Stampede Foundation.

KICKOFF LUNCHEON Presented by Great Western Bank

Have lunch with us May 31st at 11:30 for the Greeley Stampede Kickoff Luncheon as we recognize the 2019 scholarship recipients. Tickets are available until Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at noon. Individual tickets to the luncheon are $5 and tables of eight are available for $40. Includes lunch and presentation.

BIG BUCKLE BALL Presented by Great Western Bank

Enjoy a night of western hospitality at the Big Buckle Ball on June 22nd to help support the Greeley Stampede Foundation and the scholarship program. Tickets for the Big Buckle Ball are $35 for an individual or $250 for a table of eight. Tickets include dinner, beverages and live entertainment by the Tyler Walker Band and an artist demonstration by Cody Kuehl. Games, silent and live auctions are also featured. Tickets must be purchased before June 14th at 4 pm.

Tickets for the Kickoff Luncheon and Big Buckle Ball events can be purchased through the Stampede ticket office at 600 N 14th Ave in Greeley or call 970-356-7787.

The Stampede Foundation is a non-profit organization formed to support continuing education for Weld County students. Since beginning the program, the Stampede Foundation has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships.

The Foundation works with the Greeley Stampede to produce events and programs that benefit the Stampede Foundation including the Stampede Western Art Show, Big Buckle Ball, and Golf Tournament.

