GREELEY STAMPEDE FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS ANNOUNCED

Over 80 applications were submitted from students across Weld County high schools for a chance to be considered for a Greeley Stampede Foundation scholarship.
They selected recipients based on their outstanding academic results, school involvement, leadership in the community, and plans to further their education. The selected 2019 Greeley Stampede Foundation High School Academic Scholarship recipients represent 14 Weld County High Schools. The Foundation Board is proud to help these community-minded students build a bright future for themselves and, as a result, our community.
For the fifth year, one college-level rodeo scholarship was awarded based on academic results and competitive level with the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. The 2019 recipient is Soultana Liberatore who attends Colorado State University and is pursuing a dual major in Health and Exercise Science.
Also, to support the young lady who dedicates herself to represent the state of Colorado and the Greeley Stampede as the home rodeo of the Miss Colorado Pageant across the nation, 2019 Miss Rodeo Colorado, Kellie Stockton, has been awarded a Foundation scholarship.
Over $57,000 will be awarded to students for the 2019-2020 academic year.
The 2019 recipients include:
|Niko Antuna
Northridge High School
|Megan Battleson
Greeley West High
Kathryn Canterbury
Greeley Central HighAlijah Cortez
Northridge High School
Kaylee Davis
Roosevelt High School
Ana Delgado
Windsor High School
Jasmine DeMeyer
Greeley West High
Dafnee Flores
Greeley West High
Mazlyn Freier
Greeley Central HighKayla Garza
Valley High SchoolSydnee Glassier
Windsor High SchoolIzel Guzman
Greeley Central High
Taylor Henderson
Greeley Central High
Brooklyn Johnson
Northridge High School
Walter Jordan
Prairie High SchoolClay Kinnison
Pawnee High SchoolDevin Littlefield
Prairie High School
Peyton Meyer
Frontier Academy
Maddison Miller
Frontier AcademyEvelyn Moyer
Windsor High School
Jordyn Nelson
Briggsdale UndividedAlfredo Ochoa Hernandez
Greeley Central High
Angelica Orozco
Eaton High SchoolDayana Pena
Eaton High School
Jasalyn Reyes
Greeley Central High
Anna Rutledge
Greeley Central High
Joanna Santibanez
Fort Lupton High SchoolLois Sheaffer
Northridge High School
Laramie Woods
Highland High School
Annika Zenk
Platte Valley
Kellie Stockton
CSU Pueblo
Miss Rodeo Colorado
Foundation ScholarshipSoultana Liberatore
CSU
Rodeo Scholarship
Join these Stampede events to support the scholarship recipients and Greeley Stampede Foundation.
KICKOFF LUNCHEON Presented by Great Western Bank
Have lunch with us May 31st at 11:30 for the Greeley Stampede Kickoff Luncheon as we recognize the 2019 scholarship recipients. Tickets are available until Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at noon. Individual tickets to the luncheon are $5 and tables of eight are available for $40. Includes lunch and presentation.
BIG BUCKLE BALL Presented by Great Western Bank
Enjoy a night of western hospitality at the Big Buckle Ball on June 22nd to help support the Greeley Stampede Foundation and the scholarship program. Tickets for the Big Buckle Ball are $35 for an individual or $250 for a table of eight. Tickets include dinner, beverages and live entertainment by the Tyler Walker Band and an artist demonstration by Cody Kuehl. Games, silent and live auctions are also featured. Tickets must be purchased before June 14th at 4 pm.
Tickets for the Kickoff Luncheon and Big Buckle Ball events can be purchased through the Stampede ticket office at 600 N 14th Ave in Greeley or call 970-356-7787.
The Stampede Foundation is a non-profit organization formed to support continuing education for Weld County students. Since beginning the program, the Stampede Foundation has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships.
The Foundation works with the Greeley Stampede to produce events and programs that benefit the Stampede Foundation including the Stampede Western Art Show, Big Buckle Ball, and Golf Tournament.
