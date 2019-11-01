GREELEY STAMPEDE HALL OF FAME NOMINATIONS OPEN  

Kevin McFarling, Marketing Coordinator
Greeley Stampede, 970-356-7787
The Greeley Stampede’s Hall of Fame has recognized some of the most influential individuals that have had a significant impact on the success of the event. To continue the tradition, the Greeley Stampede is now accepting applications for the 2020 Hall of Fame class. Inductees into the Hall of Fame may include, but not be limited to, volunteers, affiliated organizations, contract personnel, and others who have made a significant contribution to the success and prestige of the Greeley Stampede. Nominations may be for yourself or someone you know.
“We are thankful to everyone that contributes to the success of the Stampede,” said Justin Watada, General Manager and Hall of Fame Chairman. “The Hall of Fame members have left a long lasting impression on the event that does not fade.”
Past Hall of Fame inductees include:
2018 Art Parker, the Farr Family, Hadley Barrett and Tom Mawson
2019 Bennie Beutler, Bill May and Bill Webster
Nominations will be open until December 31, 2019. Inductees to the 2020 Hall of Fame will be selected by a review committee and announced in February. Nomination forms can be found at greeleystampede.org/p/halloffame.
ABOUT THE GREELEY STAMPEDE: The Greeley Stampede, a 501(c)4 nonprofit corporation, is the Colorado’s premiere summer western celebration. This longstanding event has grown in diversity and popularity since its inception and has provided music and rodeo entertainment to hundreds of thousands of people every summer. The Stampede was inducted in the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2014 and the event was named 2015 Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) Mountain States Large Rodeo of the Year. For more information about the Greeley Stampede visit www.greeleystampede.org.
