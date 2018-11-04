Greeley Stampede Hall of Fame Nominations Open

In 2018, the Greeley Stampede introduced the Hall of Fame to recognize individuals and families that have had significant contributions to the Stampede. The inaugural class of inductees included Art Parker, the Farr Family, Hadley Barrett and Tom Mawson. To recognize the Hall of Fame inductees, the Greeley Stampede hosted a banquet and created display cases filled with information and artifacts about their contributions to the Greeley Stampede that were on exhibition during the 2018 event.

“We are thankful to everyone that contributes to the success of the Stampede,” said Justin Watada, General Manager and Hall of Fame Chairman. “The Hall of Fame members have left a long lasting impression on the event that does not fade.”

The Greeley Stampede is now accepting applications for the 2019 Hall of Fame class. Inductees into the Hall of Fame may include, but not be limited to, volunteers, affiliated organizations, contract personnel, and others who have made a significant contribution to the success and prestige of the Greeley Stampede. Nominations may be for yourself or someone you know.

Nominations will be open until December 31, 2018. Inductees to the 2019 Hall of Fame will be selected by a review committee and announced after February 5. Applications to the Hall of Fame can be found at greeleystampede.org/p/halloffame.

