GREELEY STAMPEDE NOW HIRING SEASONAL STAFF

By Kevin McFarling

The Greeley Stampede is currently accepting applications to fill our seasonal receptionist and ticket staff positions.

The Receptionist is responsible for providing excellent customer service by answering phone calls, greeting visitors at the Stampede Office front desk and supporting the day-to-day operations of the Stampede staff. The receptionist is vital to helping produce the 13-day summer event as well by assisting full-time staff in event operations.

Supervision for this position is provided by the Office Operations Manager, Julie Reinert. “The receptionist becomes an integral part of our team here at the Greeley Stampede,” says Reinert, “and someone who is highly organized and personable will do well in this position.”

As part of the ticket staff, individuals would be responsible for assisting customers over the phone and in person to sell tickets to the various Greeley Stampede events. Qualified applicants should have excellent customer service and computer skills. Ticket staff positions begin in May. Leading up to the event, hours will be flexible while during the event applicants need to have full availability. There are multiple openings within the ticket staff.

If you have great computer, organizational, and customer service skills and would like to be a part of Colorado’s premier western summer celebration, then please apply online at www.greeleystampede.org/p/jobs. For questions or more information about the positions, e-mail julie@greeleystampede.org for the receptionist and tawnya@greeleystampede.org for ticket staff.

