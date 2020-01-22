Greeley Stampede Seeks Beverage Coordinator

By Kevin McFarling, Marketing Coordinator

Greeley Stampede

The Greeley Stampede is currently looking to hire a Beverage Coordinator to join the team.

The Beverage Coordinator is a new full-time non-exempt hourly position that will assist with bartender staff, beverage policies and permits, bar logistics and setup, product inventory, and event support.

The successful candidate will possess excellent written, verbal and interpersonal communications skills due to frequent contact with event guests, staff & volunteers. Excellent organizational and time management skills and the ability to work well with others as a team member and as a provider of customer service are also essential to be successful in this position. Previous bar management and special event experience preferred.

The Greeley Stampede beverage program operates and supports eighteen beverage outlets and employees more than 100 seasonal bar staff.

For a full job description and to apply, visit www.greeleystampede.org/p/beverage-coordinator.