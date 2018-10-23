Group Publishing Donates Community Service Awards

October 23, 2018
This year Group has awarded $61,000 to outstanding organizations.
And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.” – Hebrews 13:16

Group Publishing began 43 years ago in Thom Schultz’s home in Loveland. Since that humble beginning, we now have 225 staff members. Our major product areas – including books, magazines, videos, curriculum products, workcamps, and events – reach both national and international markets.

Since 1997, Group has donated more than a million dollars to non-profit organizations in Northern Colorado through Group’s Community Service Awards. This year Group has awarded $61,000 to the following outstanding organizations.

$1,000 Award Recipients – 2018

Family Care:                                                The Resource Center for Pregnancy and Personal Health

Health Care:                                                The McKee Foundation

The Lubick Foundation

Housing Care:                                              Shiloh House

Be the Gift

Resource Care:                                             Disciples Ministry

Outreach United Resource Center (OUR Center)

Military Care:                                                Knights of Columbus Big Thompson Assembly 2615

Ecology Care and Sustainability:                Charis Youth Ranch

Creative Arts:                                               Larimer County 4-H Foundation

Education and Vocation:                             Loveland CreatorSpace

Free Our Girls

Live Well:                                                     Larimer County Partners Mentoring Youth

Restoration Project

Faith Based Care:                                        Inheritance of Hope-Northern Colorado

Royal Family KIDS Camp

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Children’s Care:                                           Emmadity

Blessings in a Bag

Foster and Adoptive Families of Larimer County

Youth Care:                                                 Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center (SAVA)

Colorado Youth Outdoors Charitable Trust

 

Senior Care:                                                Larimer Chorale’s Silvertones Choir for Older Adults

 

Special Awards – 2018

 

$3,000 Loveland Award:                         Room 4 Hope

                                                                   

$3,000 Larimer County Award:             Healing Warriors Program

 

$3,000 Northern Colorado Award:       R12 Charities

 

$3,000 Faith Based Award:                    Lago Vista Neighbor through Faith Church, Loveland

 

$25,000 Outstanding Award:                Light of the Rockies Christian Counseling Center

 

*