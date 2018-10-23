Group Publishing Donates Community Service Awards

Christine Buxman

And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.” – Hebrews 13:16

Group Publishing began 43 years ago in Thom Schultz’s home in Loveland. Since that humble beginning, we now have 225 staff members. Our major product areas – including books, magazines, videos, curriculum products, workcamps, and events – reach both national and international markets.

Since 1997, Group has donated more than a million dollars to non-profit organizations in Northern Colorado through Group’s Community Service Awards. This year Group has awarded $61,000 to the following outstanding organizations.

$1,000 Award Recipients – 2018

Family Care: The Resource Center for Pregnancy and Personal Health

Health Care: The McKee Foundation

The Lubick Foundation

Housing Care: Shiloh House

Be the Gift

Resource Care: Disciples Ministry

Outreach United Resource Center (OUR Center)

Military Care: Knights of Columbus Big Thompson Assembly 2615

Ecology Care and Sustainability: Charis Youth Ranch

Creative Arts: Larimer County 4-H Foundation

Education and Vocation: Loveland CreatorSpace

Free Our Girls

Live Well: Larimer County Partners Mentoring Youth

Restoration Project

Faith Based Care: Inheritance of Hope-Northern Colorado

Royal Family KIDS Camp

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Children’s Care: Emmadity

Blessings in a Bag

Foster and Adoptive Families of Larimer County

Youth Care: Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center (SAVA)

Colorado Youth Outdoors Charitable Trust

Senior Care: Larimer Chorale’s Silvertones Choir for Older Adults

Special Awards – 2018

$3,000 Loveland Award: Room 4 Hope

$3,000 Larimer County Award: Healing Warriors Program

$3,000 Northern Colorado Award: R12 Charities

$3,000 Faith Based Award: Lago Vista Neighbor through Faith Church, Loveland

$25,000 Outstanding Award: Light of the Rockies Christian Counseling Center

