Group Publishing Donates Community Service Awards

Christine Buxman
And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.” – Hebrews 13:16
Group Publishing began 43 years ago in Thom Schultz’s home in Loveland. Since that humble beginning, we now have 225 staff members. Our major product areas – including books, magazines, videos, curriculum products, workcamps, and events – reach both national and international markets.
Since 1997, Group has donated more than a million dollars to non-profit organizations in Northern Colorado through Group’s Community Service Awards. This year Group has awarded $61,000 to the following outstanding organizations.
$1,000 Award Recipients – 2018
Family Care: The Resource Center for Pregnancy and Personal Health
Health Care: The McKee Foundation
The Lubick Foundation
Housing Care: Shiloh House
Be the Gift
Resource Care: Disciples Ministry
Outreach United Resource Center (OUR Center)
Military Care: Knights of Columbus Big Thompson Assembly 2615
Ecology Care and Sustainability: Charis Youth Ranch
Creative Arts: Larimer County 4-H Foundation
Education and Vocation: Loveland CreatorSpace
Free Our Girls
Live Well: Larimer County Partners Mentoring Youth
Restoration Project
Faith Based Care: Inheritance of Hope-Northern Colorado
Royal Family KIDS Camp
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul
Children’s Care: Emmadity
Blessings in a Bag
Foster and Adoptive Families of Larimer County
Youth Care: Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center (SAVA)
Colorado Youth Outdoors Charitable Trust
Senior Care: Larimer Chorale’s Silvertones Choir for Older Adults
Special Awards – 2018
$3,000 Loveland Award: Room 4 Hope
$3,000 Larimer County Award: Healing Warriors Program
$3,000 Northern Colorado Award: R12 Charities
$3,000 Faith Based Award: Lago Vista Neighbor through Faith Church, Loveland
$25,000 Outstanding Award: Light of the Rockies Christian Counseling Center
Did you like what you just read?Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.
Donate
Be the first to comment