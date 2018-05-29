Group Publishing Now Accepting Applications for 2018 Annual Community Service Awards

Christine Buxman

LOVELAND, Colo. – For the 21st year in a row, Group Publishing is giving away cash awards to a variety of Northern Colorado nonprofit organizations.

Every year, Group gives a portion of its profits back to the community. Since 1997, Group has donated over a million dollars to charitable organizations both domestic and abroad. This year Group will award $61,000 to various Northern Colorado organizations.

All nonprofit organizations and churches (as certified by the IRS) that provide services in Northern Colorado are eligible. Organizations and churches in these 16 northern Colorado counties may apply: Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Larimer, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Routt, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld, and Yuma.

Applications and additional details can be found at www.group.com/about/service-awards.

Applications will be accepted through June 29, 2018 . The awards will be announced and presented at a special luncheon honoring all applicants on October 18, 2018.

Questions about the awards or application process can be directed to giving@group.com.