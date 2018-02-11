Group wedding in the “Sweetheart City”

The 2nd Annual Loveland Group Wedding & Vow Renewal Ceremony will take place on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 14, 5:30 p.m., at the Foote Lagoon Amphitheater at Civic Center Park, 500 East Third Street, Loveland (behind the Civic Center municipal buildings).

The officiant will be Todd Harding from K99’s Morning Show. He will stand in the middle of the beautiful photogenic lagoon—which will be lit by candlelight—to address the couples gathered on the steps all around him.

Singer-songwriter Branden Sipes will play classic romantic songs before and after the ceremony.

Tickets to take part in the Group Wedding & Vow Renewal Ceremony in the “Sweetheart City” of Loveland are $90 per couple. The ticket price includes the ceremony and music, wedding cupcakes, a gift bag from participating Loveland businesses, a keepsake photo with custom backdrop and the chance to win a big gift basket.

To participate in the ceremony, register from 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. on February 14 in the Gertrude Scott Room of the Loveland Library, 300 North Adams Avenue. Be sure to obtain a marriage license before you come; they will be signed by the officiant.