Grow, Ride, Eat at 3 Forks Progressive Farm Dinner

An informal multi-course buffet style dinner of special dishes featuring local ingredients will be provided from The Backyard Bird food truck and other local food purveyors. The ride starts at Odell Brewing company then heads west to Raisin’ Roots Farm, where guests will enjoy appetizers and salad prepared by local celebrity Chefs Dana DeMarco and Brie Feilmeier while learning more about the farm. Riders then proceed to The Growing Project on Shields for a main course from The Backyard Bird and dessert from Me Oh My Pie. All courses will be paired with beer from Odell and cider from Scrumpy’s. Live music by Gin Mill Gypsies and a bonfire will complete the evening in the garden.

The Vegetable Connection believes it is important for people to understand how to grow, prepare and preserve food so they can make informed choices about what they eat and how it affects their health. This local non-profit supports local farms that grow using sustainable methods and connects low-income and at-risk community members to education and fresh produce. “We believe everyone should have access to nutritious food no matter what his or her level of income, and this unique dinner on two of our participating farms will highlight the importance of the local food economy to attendees” says Michelle Hindman, Executive Director.

The dinner will take place rain or shine. Vegetarian food will be available upon request. A free shuttle service will also be available. Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased at http://fortifiedcollaborations.ticketleap.com/three-forks/

3 Forks Dinner is sponsored by Elevations Credit Union, Growcentia, and Columbine Health Systems. Event Collaborators are Bike Fort Collins, Odell Brewing Company, The Backyard Bird, Scrumpy’s Cider, Raisin’ Roots Farm, The Growing Project, and Me Oh My Pie. Thanks also to Fortified Collaborations’ Annual Partners: The Group Real Estate, Mugs, White Balcony, Motherlove Herbal, and Gallegos Sanitation Inc. and to the volunteers and farmers that make these community events possible.

Cathy Jones, Project Manager 970.214.9842 cathy@fortifiedcollaborations.com | fortifiedcollaborations.com