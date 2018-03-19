Larimer County Open Spaces Guided Hikes and Programs – April Schedule

Friday, April 6, 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. “Stargazing with the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society” Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at the night sky over the Rockies. Telescopes will be available for viewing stars, galaxies, planets and more. This open house-style program is located at the Devil’s Backbone Open Space parking lot, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34. Dress warmly for evening temperatures and bring binoculars if you have them. Program is free. Sign up at offero.larimer.org. Registration is encouraged, but not required. For up-to-date weather information, visit the NCAS website at www.nocoastro.org. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Tuesday, April 10, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. “Tiny Trekkers” Join Larimer County naturalists for a program designed for your 2- to 5-year-old and you. This program at Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34, will be a morning filled with crafts, stories and fun facts! A parent or guardian must accompany the child for this hour-long program. After the program, feel free to explore the open space with your child! Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Friday, April 13, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. “Earth and Sky Night Hike” Join Larimer County naturalists on an evening hike full of stargazing at Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34. Learn to identify stars and constellations and hear their stories throughout the program. Hike rating: Moderate (due to hiking with low light). Please dress appropriately for the weather and bring along water for the trail and a headlamp if you have one. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Tuesday, April 24, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. “Tiny Trekkers” Join Larimer County naturalists for a program designed for your 2- to 5-year-old and you. This program at River Bluffs Open Space, located just east of I-25 between Windsor and Timnath, will be a morning filled with crafts, stories and fun facts! A parent or guardian must accompany the child for this hour-long program. After the program, feel free to explore the open space with your child! Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Saturday, April 28, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. “Spring Plant Walk” Join Wandering Botanist Kathy Keeler at Devil’s Backbone Open Space to learn about wildflowers, weeds and folklore. Hike rating: Easy. Please dress appropriately for the weather and pack plenty of water for the trail. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Sunday, April 29, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. “Moon Over My Open Space: Snakes” Join Larimer County naturalists for a moonlit walk at Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34, to learn all about one of Colorado’s local residents: snakes! Hike rating: Moderate (due to walking with low light). Please dress appropriately for the weather and bring along some water for the trail. Program is free, but registration is required. Go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Be the first to comment