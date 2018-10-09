Halloween Enchanted Garden at Spring Creek

This event is one of the only candy-free Halloween celebrations in Fort Collins.

 

Saturday, October 27; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Especially for children ages 2 – 8 years
$5 per child (Ages 2 years and under admitted free)

The Gardens on Spring Creek is delightfully transformed into a Halloween Enchanted Garden for just a single day of the year! This day at The Gardens is everything sweet just without the candy. Take part in a day of magical amusement and old-fashioned fun celebrating the Halloween season, especially planned for children 8 years and under. Reading retrievers, mysterious magic shows, Mad Scientist Zone, Facepainter, CSU Bug Zoo, Pirate and Pumpkin Bowling, and our Talking Pumpkin will all be back. Be sure to wear your costume and be ready for some magical (never frightening!) fun.

