Have A Great Chili Recipe? Here’s Your Second Chance

Wellington Winter Wonderland Chili Cookoff Rescheduled to April 18th

Red Chili, Homestyle or Chili Verde, you choose. Adults and kids (6-17 years) will compete to raise money for the Americana Legacy Foundation Firefighters Fund and Boys and Girls Club of Wellington.

Contestants will cook three gallons of their recipes on site. And judges will determine 3 winners. The grand prize? A fire helmet and your entry fee.

The entry fee is $30 per category for adults and $10 per category for youth. Each contestant is responsible for supplying all of their own cooking ingredients, supplies and utensils.

COOKING DETAILS:​​

10 x 10 space provided inside or outside

Cooks must bring their own canopy/tent, table & chairs and supplies

Electricity will be available indoors

If using gas/charcoal, please inform the organizer ahead of time

Kitchen available for cleaning up

ALL chili and it’s ingredients must be cooked on site.

Contestants who have already signed up will receive an email from Rachael Gonzales regarding the next steps.

If you would like to register for the April 18 Chili Cook-off, please email Rachael Gonzales at rgonzales@wfpd.org for a registration packet.

More information: https://wellingtonafl.wixsite.com/chilicookoff