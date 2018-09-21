Hawaiian Steel Guitar Festival, Sept. 27 – 29 at the Fort Collins Hilton

Michael Wittmer

32nd Annual

Hawaiian Steel Guitar Festival

Fort Collins Hilton

Sept 27-29, 2018 • Fort Collins, Colorado

32nd annual mainland festival, fifth year in Fort Collins

For the past 31 years, HSGA has held an annual gathering where members showcase their musicianship, learn from each other, jam, take part in a workshop or two, and listen to world class Hawaiian Steel guitar.

The Guest of Honor will be the legendary Bobby Ingano of Honolulu!! Special guest, Miss Alexis Tolentino, rising star in the Hawaiian Steel Guitar world and recipient of the 2018 HSGA scholarship.

The Fort Collins Hilton is once again the mainland venue for this celebration of Hawaiian Steel Guitar. Three days of stage performances, seminars, jamming, learning, and more, it’s open to the public! Bring your instrument. Ukuleles too!

The Hawaiian Steel Guitar Association is a worldwide nonprofit organization preserving and promoting traditional Hawaiian music and the signature sound of Hawaiian steel guitar.

One of our goals is to develop a global network of players and lovers of traditional Hawaiian music. We also offer The HSGA Scholarship Fund, providing assistance to promising steel guitar students in their studies with acknowledged masters of the Hawaiian Steel Guitar. We have members worldwide, including active members throughout mainland USA, and 17 foreign countries.

Players of all levels are invited and encouraged to attend!

Non-member ticket prices: $25 per day or $70 for 3 days

HSGA member ticket prices: $20 per day or $60 for 3 days

Students with College ID — FREE

Thursday and Friday live music from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Saturday from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

1:00pm Intermediate/Advanced Steel Guitar with Bobby Ingano

Evening Luau in the Main Ballroom (Optional/$50 per person)

6pm Cocktail/social hour with cash bar

7pm Delicious Polynesian style dinner!

8pm Luau Show

BOBBY INGANO was born in Lanai City, on Lanai Island. Through the family’s radio, he was introduced to rock-and-roll and steel guitar. He spent most of his childhood in and out of hospitals being treated for Polio. It was here, out of boredom, that he picked up the ukulele and started to play.

Bobby is a natural, coming from an extremely musical family—everyone from his parents to his siblings, and most of his nieces and nephews, played either the ‘ukulele, guitar, bass or steel guitar. His grandfather played old swing and filipino music, his uncles and father played jazz guitar and his brothers play blues.

Regarded by many as Hawaii’s best steel guitar player, he is one of the most in-demand lap steel players in Hawaii, Bobby has played with the top names in Hawaiian music including Bill Kaiwa, Kekuhi Kanehele, Martin and Cyril Pahinui, Jake Shimabukuro, Ho’opi’i Brothers and BB Shawn.

Alexis Tolentino starting playing the Hawaiian Steel guitar as a child. Shortly after picking up this instrument she was awarded a music scholarship from the Hawaiian Steel Guitar Association. She has studied with Alan Akaka for 6 years.

Alexis has been featured in the Mele Mei Kila Kila Steel Guitar series for the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame where she played with Bobby Ingano and Greg Sardinha. She also has performed in the Maui Steel Guitar Festival, Waikiki Steel Guitar Festival, and the Kauai Steel Guitar Festival, where she was a featured performer.

