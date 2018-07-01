Health District accepting applications to fill vacant board position

Richard Cox

The Health District of Northern Larimer County is accepting applications to fill a midterm vacancy on its board of directors.

The Health District is governed by a five-person, publicly elected of directors whose members serve staggered, four-year terms.

The current vacancy was created by the resignation of former board member Deirdre Sullivan. The candidate selected will be appointed by the board of directors to serve the remainder of Sullivan’s term, which expires in May 2020 and then will be up for re-election.

Candidates must be an eligible elector in the district. An eligible elector is someone who is:

 a U.S. citizen, aged 18 years or older;

 registered to vote in Colorado; and

 a resident of the district or someone who lives outside the district but owns (or whose spouse owns) property in the district. The Health District boundaries encompass the northern two-thirds of Larimer County. A map of district boundaries is available at healthdistrict.org/map.

The application packet can be downloaded at healthdistrict.org/board or picked up Monday through Friday (except July 4), 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., at the Health District offices, 120 Bristlecone Drive, Fort Collins. Interested persons also can call the Health District at 970-224-5209 to request the application packet be mailed to them.

Completed applications must be received no later than 5 p.m., July 16, 2018. The Health District is a public agency that provides residents of northern Larimer County with dental, mental health, preventive health, and advance care planning services, in addition to connecting people to more affordable health insurance and prescription options.