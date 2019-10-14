Health District staffer selected to participate in Robert Wood Johnson leadership program

MJ Jorgensen, project implementation coordinator for the Health District of Northern Larimer County, is one of 40 individuals selected for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s Culture of Health Leaders program from a pool of more than 800 applicants.

Jorgensen was the only applicant from Colorado selected.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

The Culture of Health Leaders is a leadership development opportunity for people who want to use their influence to advance health equity and build a Culture of Health to help enable everyone to live longer, healthier lives. Health equity means that everyone has a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible. This requires removing obstacles to health such as poverty, discrimination, and their consequences, including powerlessness and lack of access to good jobs with fair pay, quality education and housing, safe environments, and health care.

Through this three-year grant program, Jorgensen will receive the leadership skills, coaching, and networking opportunities to effectively provide leadership in addressing health equity in our community.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation is the nation’s largest philanthropy dedicated solely to health.

The Health District is a public agency that provides residents of northern Larimer County with dental, mental health, preventive health, and end-of-life planning services, in addition to connecting people to more affordable health insurance and prescription options.