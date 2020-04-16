Healthcare Technology Company Creates Comprehensive Update with COVID-19 Numbers in Larimer County

The Co-Founder and CEO of Voro, a healthcare technology company, has put together a comprehensive and up-to-date guide showing the number of COVID-19 related cases and deaths in Larimer County.

“I built a guide to COVID-19 in Larimer County because I saw how hard it was to keep up to date with accurate information,” said Thomas Hoyos, Co-Founder & CEO of Voro.

The guide is updated with county-level data in real-time and has interactive tables, charts, and maps, so it’s easier for people to visualize and understand what’s going on,” he said.

There is also a helpful section with tips from appropriate local authorities and links to resources, so people know how to stay safe.

Information is compiled from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and New York Times.

To see the guide: www.voro.com/coronavirus#Larimer-Colorado-08069

Voro is a healthcare technology company that helps people find useful information on a range of health topics from reviews of doctors to what’s going on with COVID-19 in their communities. Our mission is to inspire better health for people and communities everywhere.