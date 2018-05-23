Your comments will help shape the future of Gateway Natural Area

Zoë Shark, City of Fort Collins Natural Areas Department

The City of Fort Collins Natural Areas Department is seeking comment on the management plan for Gateway Natural Area, located northwest of Fort Collins in the Cache la Poudre River canyon. Everyone is invited to share their thoughts about the plan’s recommendations for visitor use, parking, natural resource management, the natural playground, financial stability, and the Natural Areas Department’s role at Picnic Rock. Residents can learn more and give input in-person by visiting Gateway Natural Area on three Saturdays (May 26, June 2 and June 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), or they may complete an online comment form at fcgov.com/gateway-plan until June 18.

The management plan is guided by the mission of the City of Fort Collins Natural Areas Department, “to conserve and enhance lands with natural resource, agricultural, and scenic values, while providing meaningful education and appropriate recreation opportunities.” It is the first management plan since the Natural Areas Department assumed management of Gateway from the City of Fort Collins Parks Department in 2006.