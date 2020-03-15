Help Shape Wellington — Volunteer Positions Available

The Town of Wellington is seeking committed volunteers to serve as advisory board members.

Applications are open for the following positions:

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Community Activities Commission – One member

Planning Commission – One member

Board of Adjustments – Three members

To apply, visit wellingtoncolorado.gov for board and commissions vacancies. If you have questions, please call our Deputy Clerk, Cynthia Sullivan, 970-568-3381 Ext 110.