Help Shape Wellington — Volunteer Positions Available

March 15, 2020 Blaine Howerton Politics 0

Get Involved — Apply for a board or commission vacancy!

The Town of Wellington is seeking committed volunteers to serve as advisory board members.

Applications are open for the following positions:

  • Community Activities Commission – One member
  • Planning Commission – One member
  • Board of Adjustments – Three members

To apply, visit  wellingtoncolorado.gov for board and commissions vacancies. If you have questions, please call our Deputy Clerk, Cynthia Sullivan, 970-568-3381 Ext 110.

