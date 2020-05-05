Here Comes the Sun: Boys & Girls Clubs Doing Whatever It Takes for Kids Who Need Us Most This Summer

Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County has launched a fundraising campaign, aimed at supporting an in-person summer program starting in June. This summer’s program will look much different as Boys & Girls Clubs have revised many of their operating standards in light of COVID-19. The goal of the campaign is to raise $100,000 in order to help cover the increased costs associated with running an in-person summer program.

For kids, the Club will provide a feeling of safety that has been lost as they have faced school cancellations, lack of access to nutritious meals, and in some cases, unsafe home environments. For parents, the Club will provide a sense of relief in that they can get back to work knowing that their child is in a safe and enriching place. This summer program will feature academic engagement activities and access to mental health providers.

Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County’s CEO Kaycee Headrick states, “In times of tragedy and crisis, Boys & Girls Clubs have always stepped up to provide safe places for kids and teens. Today, our organization is committed more than ever, to ensure Club staff, members, families, and communities have the resources and support they need to navigate these uncertain times – while also partnering with state and local officials to ensure safety.”

To donate and to learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, visit https://www.begreatlarimer. org/here-comes-the-sun/.