Hermit Park Open Space Reopens to the Public on March 1

Hermit Park Open Space, located two miles southeast of Estes Park, will reopen to the public on Friday, March 1, weather dependent, following a seasonal winter closure.

This will be a limited opening with portions of the campgrounds and cabin loop opening for the season. The road through Hermit Park Open Space will be open to vehicles up to the new Kruger Rock Trailhead. Visitors may still access the Moose Meadow Trail via foot, bike or horse.

Access to trails and the open space itself is weather dependent. Roads and trails may be closed due to muddy or other adverse conditions. Before heading to Hermit Park, check current conditions by calling (970) 619-4570 or visiting www.larimer.org/ naturalresources or www.NoCoTrailReport.org

For camping information and reservations, please call (800) 397-7795 or visit www.larimercamping.com

Hermit Park opens in its entirety May 1. It closes each year from mid-December through February due to winter weather conditions and the protection of winter range habitat for big game animals.