High Country Beverage Employee Recognized in National Spotlight Program

Eric Osthoff Highlighted by National Beer Wholesalers Association

Johnstown, COLO. – Nov. 30, 2018 – Colorado beer distribution company High Country Beverage is pleased to announce that Eric Osthoff has been recognized in the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) Employee Spotlight Program. Osthoff, now Facilities Supervisor, began working in the industry more than 20 years ago as the Delivery Supervisor.

America’s more than 3,000 independent beer distribution facilities employ 135,000 men and women in communities across the country. The NBWA Employee Spotlight Program highlights standout beer distribution employees and showcases their achievements.

“Beer distribution employees go above and beyond every day to make America’s beer distribution business the best in the world. They’re often helping their colleagues, working hard to keep shelves, bars and restaurants stocked and building stronger communities where they live and work,” said NBWA President & CEO Craig Purser. “NBWA is proud to recognize the many contributions of beer distribution employees in its employee spotlight program.”

“During Eric’s 22 years with High Country Beverage, he has been one of the most steadfast and reliable employees,” said High Country Beverage president, Steve Nichols. “He will be retiring in December after 40 years in the beer business, and we cannot thank him enough for his dutiful performance and unwavering commitment to High Country Beverage.”

Throughout the past two decades, High Country Beverage has remained committed to unparalleled quality and service. The company has received many awards within the industry, most recent ones including the MillerCoors President’s award 2014, 2016 and in 2017, the Constellation Regional Wholesaler of the Year award in 2014, the Bill Coors Regional Quality Award and regional New Belgium Wholesaler of the Year award in 2015 and Heineken 1864 award for sustainability and responsibility in 2016.

About High Country Beverage:

High Country Beverage is an independent Colorado family owned and operated beer distributor known for product quality and outstanding customer service. They proudly represent over 300 brands of the finest local, craft, domestic and imported malt beverages from around the world. For more information about High Country Beverage, please call 970-622-8444, or visit us online at www.highcountrybeverage.com.

About the National Beer Wholesalers Association

The National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) represents the interests of America’s more than 3,000 licensed, independent beer distributor operations in every state, congressional district and media market across the country. Beer distributors are committed to ensuring alcohol is provided safely and responsibly to consumers of legal drinking age through the three-tier, state-based system of alcohol regulation and distribution. To learn more about America’s beer distributors, visit www.AmericasBeerDistributors.com. For additional updates from NBWA, follow @NBWABeer on Twitter, watch NBWA videos on www.youtube.com/NBWABeer and visit https://www.facebook.com/pages/NBWABeer.