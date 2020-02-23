High School Student Raises Funds for Faucets

Jorge Rubio, a sophomore at Greeley Central High School (GCHS) has been selected into a group of ten finalists for ‘Caring for Our Watersheds’ in Northern Colorado due to his plan to replace leaking faucets in his school.

‘Caring for Our Watersheds’ is a program that educates and embraces students by getting them to become a part of conserving and enhancing their local watersheds through solutions derived from the students themselves.

It is also a curriculum-based program and brings project-based learning to the classroom in addition to students and their schools winning cash-prizes according to their website.

Rubio’s plan is to purchase the required materials as well as the necessary labor for a plumber to come into his school and fix the leaking faucets on the first floor. However, due to the competitiveness of the Caring for Our Watersheds program, Rubio hopes to gain an advantage while taking his plan to the next level. Rubio wants to replace not only the first-floor faucets of GCHS but those on the second and third floors as well.

Rubio aims to execute this plan using funds gained through a GoFundMe account. GoFundMe is a crowdfunding website/platform that allows people just like Rubio to raise money for a cause through donations.

Currently, Rubio has raised a total of $815, just shy $185 of his $1,000 goal. The first donation that was received through the GoFundMe page came just 25 days ago.

To donate to Rubio’s cause or to learn more information about his plan, please visit gf.me/v/c/7bkt/replace-our-schools-faucets.