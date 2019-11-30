High Winds Shut Down Northern Colorado Highways

North Bound I25 at Centerra was reduced to a single lane following a multi car accident at 2pm. White out conditions made it difficult for travelers to pass through the area.

LETA has issued an Emergency notification to Larimer County Residents about trecherous conditions.

——-

S: High Wind Warning
I-25 is closed from Wellington north. Hwy 287 closed Ted’s Place to WY line. Hwy 85 in Weld is closed from Nunn to WY border. All due to high winds and whiteout conditions.

——-

50-60 mph winds have been reported throughout the front range.

Windy conditions are expected to continue into nightfall.

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook including a Winter Weather Advisory and High Wind Warning for Northern Colorado through this afternoon.

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Denver/Boulder CO
1109 AM MST Sat Nov 30 2019

COZ030>051-011815-
Jackson County Below 9000 Feet-
West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet-
Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet-
South and East Jackson/Larimer/North and Northeast Grand/
Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet-
South and Southeast Grand/West Central and Southwest Boulder/
Gilpin/Clear Creek/Summit/North and West Park Counties Above
9000 Feet-Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet-
Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet/Gilpin/Clear
Creek/Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet-
Central and Southeast Park County-
Larimer County Below 6000 Feet/Northwest Weld County-
Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet/West Broomfield
County-
North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet/Denver/West Adams and
Arapahoe Counties/East Broomfield County-
Elbert/Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet-
Northeast Weld County-Central and South Weld County-Morgan County-
Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties-
North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet/North Lincoln
County-
Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet/South Lincoln County-
Logan County-Washington County-Sedgwick County-Phillips County-
1109 AM MST Sat Nov 30 2019

...Winter Weather Advisory for the Northern Mountains through
this afternoon...
...High Wind Warning in effect for the mountains, foothills and
northeast plains through this afternoon...

This hazardous weather outlook is for northeast and north central
Colorado.

.DAY ONE...This Afternoon and Tonight

Strong winds will continue over the Front Range Mountains,
foothills, and northeast plains through this afternoon with peak
wind gusts from 50 to 70 mph. Ground blizzards from blowing and
drifting snow are likely in exposed areas and may result in road
closures at times. High profile vehicles will be in danger of
blowing over, especially along north-south oriented roads. Strong
winds coupled with light to moderate snowfall can be expected in
the mountains, with additional accumulation of 2 to 5 inches
possible through late this afternoon.

Strong winds will occur as a storm system intensifies over
Nebraska today. Those with plans to travel today should delay or
alter them due to the expected strong winds and blowing snow.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday

The weather will warm up and dry out Sunday and Monday. Winds won`t be
as strong as Saturday, but will remain breezy over the
mountains. Some light snow expected over the mountains Monday
night into Tuesday as an upper level disturbance moves across.
Lower elevations will remain dry. Another weak system will bring
light snow to the mountains Wednesday night into Thursday.
Temperatures will remain around seasonal normals through the week.

