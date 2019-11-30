High Winds Shut Down Northern Colorado Highways

North Bound I25 at Centerra was reduced to a single lane following a multi car accident at 2pm. White out conditions made it difficult for travelers to pass through the area.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

LETA has issued an Emergency notification to Larimer County Residents about trecherous conditions.

——-

S: High Wind Warning

I-25 is closed from Wellington north. Hwy 287 closed Ted’s Place to WY line. Hwy 85 in Weld is closed from Nunn to WY border. All due to high winds and whiteout conditions.

——-

50-60 mph winds have been reported throughout the front range.

Windy conditions are expected to continue into nightfall.

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook including a Winter Weather Advisory and High Wind Warning for Northern Colorado through this afternoon.

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Denver/Boulder CO 1109 AM MST Sat Nov 30 2019 COZ030>051-011815- Jackson County Below 9000 Feet- West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet- Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet- South and East Jackson/Larimer/North and Northeast Grand/ Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet- South and Southeast Grand/West Central and Southwest Boulder/ Gilpin/Clear Creek/Summit/North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet-Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet- Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet/Gilpin/Clear Creek/Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet- Central and Southeast Park County- Larimer County Below 6000 Feet/Northwest Weld County- Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet/West Broomfield County- North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet/Denver/West Adams and Arapahoe Counties/East Broomfield County- Elbert/Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet- Northeast Weld County-Central and South Weld County-Morgan County- Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties- North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet/North Lincoln County- Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet/South Lincoln County- Logan County-Washington County-Sedgwick County-Phillips County- 1109 AM MST Sat Nov 30 2019 ...Winter Weather Advisory for the Northern Mountains through this afternoon... ...High Wind Warning in effect for the mountains, foothills and northeast plains through this afternoon... This hazardous weather outlook is for northeast and north central Colorado. .DAY ONE...This Afternoon and Tonight Strong winds will continue over the Front Range Mountains, foothills, and northeast plains through this afternoon with peak wind gusts from 50 to 70 mph. Ground blizzards from blowing and drifting snow are likely in exposed areas and may result in road closures at times. High profile vehicles will be in danger of blowing over, especially along north-south oriented roads. Strong winds coupled with light to moderate snowfall can be expected in the mountains, with additional accumulation of 2 to 5 inches possible through late this afternoon. Strong winds will occur as a storm system intensifies over Nebraska today. Those with plans to travel today should delay or alter them due to the expected strong winds and blowing snow. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday The weather will warm up and dry out Sunday and Monday. Winds won`t be as strong as Saturday, but will remain breezy over the mountains. Some light snow expected over the mountains Monday night into Tuesday as an upper level disturbance moves across. Lower elevations will remain dry. Another weak system will bring light snow to the mountains Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will remain around seasonal normals through the week.