Historic Watchmaker’s Mobile Classroom Makes a Stop in Wellington

The American Watchmakers-Clockmakers Institute (AWCI) has built a mobile Horology traveling classroom to tour the United States. It is the first of its kind in the world and it stopped in Wellington at Proper Time in May during its maiden voyage.

The thirty eight foot mobile classroom provides an improved learning environment to accommodate eight students and one instructor with custom-made, adjustable-heigh watchmaking benches. It includes a digital microscope, bench camera, document presenter, projector and monitors.

As the classroom travels, it will stay in each city for one to two weeks. The AWCI offers a class for professional watchmakers and clockmakers.

Stops on the schedule through the summer include the Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Schiffman’s in North Carolina, Build a Watch 2.0 in Boston, the Atlanta Jewelry Show, and the World Maker Faire in New York City.

It’s all part of a renewed effort to expand educational offerings for all segments of the horological community.