History Colorado Center to Host Their Largest Naturalization Ceremony Ever with 147 People

History Colorado has been home to naturalization ceremonies for more than a decade as a warm welcoming place that highlights some of Colorado’s immigrant history.

February 12, it will open its doors to 147 people in their largest ceremony ever. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Acting Deputy District Director Kristi Goldinger will administer the Oath of Allegiance Wednesday. Magistrate Judge Kristen L. Mix will preside over the ceremony.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

During fiscal year 2019, USCIS naturalized 834,000 people at ceremonies throughout the country and around the world, an 11-year high.

At the upcoming event – the guest speaker is Marissa Volpe, History Colorado Center’s community outreach director. The Graland Country Day School third graders will perform.

Ivan Taylor, the spouse of a citizen naturalizing, will sing the national anthem.

The citizenship candidates are originally from Afghanistan, Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bhutan, Bolivia, Brazil, Burma, Burundi, China, Colombia, Congo (Kinshasa), Denmark, Dominica, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Liberia, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Sweden, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Ukraine, Venezuela and Vietnam.

They live in Arvada, Aurora, Avon, Boulder, Brighton, Buena Vista, Castle Rock, Cenntennial, Colorado Springs, Commerce City, Dacono, Denver, Dillon, Englewood, Erie, Federal Heights, Fort Collins, Fort Lupton, Fort Morgan, Golden, Greeley, Henderson, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, Lafayette, Littleton, Longmont, Louisville, Northglenn, Parker, Peyton, Pueblo, Superior, Thorton, Westminster and Woodland Park.

USCIS invites families and friends to share their experiences and photos from the ceremonies on social media using the hashtags #NewUSCitizen.