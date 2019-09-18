Hold on to Your Lederhosen as The Anheuser-Busch Biergarten Brings an Authentic German Experience to Fort Collins for Oktoberfest

Munich is closer than you think! Take a journey through The Anheuser-Busch Biergarten as you are transported to Germany for a weekend of festive Oktoberfest celebrations featuring live music, German dancers, food and, of course, beer.

Oktoberfest festivities kick off on Friday, Sept. 27 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., when the local Twirling Zucchinis Trio and traditional German dancers will perform live, while guests 21 and older enjoy authentic German beer including Spaten Optimator, Spaten Oktoberfest, Spaten Franziskanner and Breckenridge Oktoberfest, as well as German-inspired food. After a proper Oktoberfest dinner, guests can roast s’ mores and watch the sunset on the patio overlooking the mountains. All festivities are open to the public.

Saturday will feature a special Stangtoberfest Mustang Club Car Show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests are invited to view unique cars on display and enjoy ice cold Oktoberfest beers in The Biergarten during this midday event.

To wrap up the festivities on Sunday, the Anheuser-Busch Fort Collins Brewery and Tour Center is hosting a disc golf tournament to benefit Animal House Dog Rescue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The tournament is BYOD (Bring Your Own Discs/Dog), and local nonprofit Canine Candor will have rescue dogs ready for adoption. Guests can toss discs for a good cause and the chance to win trophies and prizes from the tournament.

After celebrating Oktoberfest, guests can keep the party going and take a brewery tour to explore the art of brewing and the high-quality ingredients that go into making Anheuser-Busch beer. Each experience includes complimentary beer samples for guests 21 and older. The gift shop will also be open for guests who would like to commemorate their experience with brewery keepsakes.

Oktoberfest Festivities at the Anheuser-Busch Fort Collins 2351 Busch Drive Fort Collins, CO 80524.

· Friday, September 27

o Oktoberfest food, drink and live music from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

· Saturday, September 28

o Stangtoberfest Mustang Club Car Show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

· Sunday, September 29

o Disc Golf Tournament from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To see a full list of Anheuser-Busch Fort Collins and Tour Center events, visit BudweiserTours.com. Guests can share their Oktoberfest experiences at the brewery and tag @HomeOfBud and #FortCollins onTwitter, Instagram and Facebook.