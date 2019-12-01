Let’s light up the night and shine as a community!!

The Chamber of Commerce and Main Streets Program will be hosting a storefront holiday decoration contest. We encourage all businesses to participate and help us make our downtown festive fro the holiday season!

Fill out the Entry Form attached and send it back to us by WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18th by 5:00 pm. Final Judging will be made by 5:00 pm THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19th and winners will be contacted by DECEMBER 30th.

Be thinking about how you want to decorate your business and help spread the holiday cheer this season!