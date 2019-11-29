Holiday Extravaganza

1. 2019 Festival of Trees

A holiday tradition of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths, and yuletide displays, presented by the City of Greeley Government and the Greeley Philharmonic Guild, begins the Friday after Thanksgiving and runs through December 7.

Help NFN Grow The Union Colony Civic Center’s lobbies are transformed into a winter wonderland of holiday splendor created around beautifully decorated trees and displays each with their own theme and style. Including amazing silent auction items, choirs and musicians, and of course, visits from St. Nick and Mrs. Claus – this 9-day festival is almost as magical as Santa himself! Buy your Festival of Trees tickets either by calling 970-356-5000 or at the Union Colony Civic Center box office (701 10th Ave. Greeley). Admission for adults is $3, Kids (ages 1-12) $2, and Seniors (60+) $2. All proceeds benefit the Union Colony Civic Center and the Greeley Philharmonic Guild. Don’t forget to bring a non-perishable food item for the Weld Food Bank! For public hours and a schedule of events and activities visit GreeleyFestivalofTrees.com.

2. Budweiser Brewery Lights Brewery Lights is a family-friendly event, open to all ages at no cost. Guests can attend every Friday through Sunday 5pm till 9pm– starting on November 15th through December 29th. Sundays are family nights. Brewery Lights Frosty Tour: Explore our Winter Night Tour. Highlights of the tour include viewing of brewing, fermentation cellar, beechwood aging cellar, and viewing the packaging and finishing areas. FROSTY TOUR

Brewery Lights VIP Package: Our Brewery Lights VIP Package rolls out the red carpet and makes your visit easy and fun. Your VIP wristband allows you access to a private area with a dedicated server, one complimentary beverage, fire pits, s’mores kits, sample directly from our Finishing Tank and much more. VIP TOUR

Brewery Lights VIP Igloo Package: Frost yourself in an illuminated igloo beneath the twinkling lights. Enjoy beers, an appetizer, and sweets while cuddled up amidst the snow and glow. Our 4 private igloos seat up to 6 people and are paired with festive food and beverages. Click for details and bookings. IGLOO Parking is free, but Preferred Parking is $5 **** CLOSED ON THANKSGIVING, CHRISTMAS EVE and CHRISTMAS DAY ****

3. LOVELAND WINTER WONDERLIGHTS

Celebrate the holidays in a new light just 45 minutes north of Denver at Loveland’s Winter Wonderlights, a unique, walkable holiday lighting attraction at Chapungu Sculpture Park. Guests will be mesmerized as they stroll through the north end of the sculpture park, transformed for the holidays. Each night, enjoy holiday string lights, twinkling bulbs, LED mappable snowflakes, illuminated African stone sculptures and 30-minute music and light show every night from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 15 – Jan. 1, 2020. The light and music show features six total songs and moving lights on the 20’ LED mappable Christmas Tree. New in 2019: More lights and new lit love tunnels for attendees to walk through.

Winter Wonderlights is going to the movies – all musical light show songs are from memorable holiday movies and one will be chosen from social media fans and unveiled on opening night.

Winter Wonderlights LIVE! Weekend Celebrations: This year, there will be three largerLIVE! weekend celebrations, which will feature live entertainment, activities, Colorado’s largest inflatable igloo, giveaways and more. For the weekends of Nov. 15-16 and Nov. 29-30, we will have visits from Santa and his LIVE reindeer! The reindeer is provided by Jessen Reindeer Ranch in Loveland and they will have an antique sleigh for photo opportunities. Bring your own camera. LIVE! will also run Dec. 13-14. The sparkulars will be on display with the musical light show on WWLive! Weekends only. Zimbabwe drumming group Kutandara will join us for the opening night and complete listing and schedule of weekend event performances will be available after Halloween on the website, visitlovelandco.org/ winterwonderlights. Holiday shopping is right around the corner. Winter Wonderlights is within walking distance to northern Colorado’s shopping hub with more than 70 shops and restaurants located at The Promenade Shops at Centerra, the MetroLux Movie Theatre and the outdoor Ice Rink. Just minutes away, on the west side of I-25, additional holiday shopping can be found at The Marketplace at Centerra, the Outlets at Loveland and historic downtown Loveland. Park behind the Macy’s at The Promenade Shops at Centerra for easy access. This holiday lighting event is free and open to the public. Canned food donations to support the Loveland Food Bank will be accepted on weekend and will help feed families in need this holiday season.

4. Gardens on Spring Creek Garden of Lights