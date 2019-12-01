Friday, December 6
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Old Town Timnath, 4100 Main Street
Celebrate the season with the Timnath Holiday Lighting Festival! This free event will take place in Old Town Timnath on Main Street and feature numerous festive activities. Mayor Grossman-Belisle, accompanied by Santa Claus, will begin the event by illuminating Main Street. The celebration will continue with carriage rides, ornament craft making, face painting, a delicious dinner, holiday desserts, hot beverages and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to take professional photos with Santa and enjoy holiday performances by local schools and musical groups. Event proceeds benefit Santa Cops of Larimer County.
