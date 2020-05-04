Holiday Twin Drive-In Theatre Opens for the Weekend

May 4, 2020 Blaine Howerton Film 0

The Holiday Twin drive-in theater opened Friday-Sunday for limited capacity viewings. The Drive-In Theatre has established COVID-19 procedures to limit interaction between staff and the public.

One vehicle is required to be placed between two poles – at least 10 feet apart. The drive-in asked customers to stay in or next to their vehicles at all times, with the exception to pick up a food order or use the restroom.

Snack bar items and food are purchased online.

The weekend debut featured four movies on two screens.

Screen 1:
Troll World Tour (PG)
Sonic the Hedgehog (PG)

Screen 2:
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13)
The Call of the Wild (PG)

For future showings and more details, visit: https://holidaytwin.com/

Cost:
General Admission (Age 10 and up) $8
Child Admission (Age 6 – 9) $5
Senior Admission (65+) $5

5/8 - Slawpy Barn Food Truck

970-372-2780

Easily Grow Your Own Indoors! Cheap and clean!

CannacoCBD Offering FREE-Same-Day Delivery!

