Holiday Twin Drive-In Theatre Opens for the Weekend

The Holiday Twin drive-in theater opened Friday-Sunday for limited capacity viewings. The Drive-In Theatre has established COVID-19 procedures to limit interaction between staff and the public.

One vehicle is required to be placed between two poles – at least 10 feet apart. The drive-in asked customers to stay in or next to their vehicles at all times, with the exception to pick up a food order or use the restroom.

Snack bar items and food are purchased online.

The weekend debut featured four movies on two screens.

Screen 1:

Troll World Tour (PG)

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG)

Screen 2:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13)

The Call of the Wild (PG)

For future showings and more details, visit: https://holidaytwin.com/

Cost:

General Admission (Age 10 and up) $8

Child Admission (Age 6 – 9) $5

Senior Admission (65+) $5