Homeless Gear celebrates 10th anniversary with fundraiser—and a name change

North Forty News

A grand event is planned for the 10th anniversary celebration of Homeless Gear, a non-profit that helps the homeless “survive, move forward, and thrive,” and Murphy Center for Hope. The “Toast to Transitions” fundraiser will be held on June 9, 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m., at the Lory Student Center, 1101 Center Mall, Fort Collins. The program will include dinner, local beer and wine, guest speakers, live music, a silent—and a big announcement! Homeless Gear is changing its name, and the new choice will be announced at the event.

The new name will be a better reflection of the wide scope of the organization, which was founded in 2008 with the aim of distributing “gear”—sleeping bags, warm outerwear, and other critical supplies—to the homeless. The distribution program and street outreach are still part of the non-profit’s mission, but over the years, the organization has greatly expanded. It now provides services and programs as well as supplies to children, families, and single adults, including helping to find housing and jobs, and other resources big and small. “They replaced my windshield to keep me warm and safe and to allow me to get to work,” wrote a grateful recipient on the organization’s Facebook page (https://facebook.com/homelessgear/)

Homeless Gear is the managing partner of the Murphy Center for Hope, 242 Conifer Street, Fort Collins, a joint effort by 20 agencies to provide services and support in a single location to help people “survive through crisis, move forward into stabilization, and ultimately to thrive in a return to self-sufficiency.”

To learn more about Homeless Gear, Murphy Center for Hope, and the Toast to Transitions event—or if you’re in a tough spot yourself—visit http://homelessgear.org/ and http://murphycenter.org/