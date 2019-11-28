Homesteader’s Holiday a Tradition at Centennial Village Museum

Homesteader’s Holiday at Centennial Village Museum, 1475 A St., has become a tradition in Northern Colorado. Families come to tour festively decorated historic homes and enjoy activities for the entire family. This year, Homesteader’s Holiday will be Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy candle dipping, musical entertainment, as well as creating their own holiday crafts. Relish the Stevens-Reynolds House decorated in traditional holiday style and do not miss Selma’s Store available for visitors to shop for unique gifts and holiday items, as well as local and regional history books.

Admission to the event is only $3 per person, ages 3 and older. Youth ages 12 and under are free with each canned food donation for the Weld County Food Bank.

Homesteader’s Holiday is presented by the City of Greeley and the City of Greeley Museums. Co-sponsors are Ameritech Windows and Mountain States International Black Belt Academy.

For more information about Homesteader’s Holiday, visit GreeleyMuseums.com.